Air quality statement issued today for Quesnel, Burns Lake

Ministry of Environment says there are high levels of fine particulate matter

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy has issued a special air quality statement for Quesnel and Burns Lake today (Nov. 10), in collaboration with Northern Health.

Elevated pollution levels are expected or occurring.

Environment Canada reports a high concentrations of fine particulate matter. The website says the advisory is in effect until further notice.

People with chronic underlying medical conditions should postpone strenuous exercise until the advisory is lifted. Staying indoors and in air conditioned spaces helps to reduce fine particulate exposure. Exposure is particularly a concern for infants, the elderly and those who have diabetes, and lung or heart disease.

Real-time air quality observations and information regarding the health effects of air pollution can be found at https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/environment/air-land-water/air.

Fine particulate matter, PM2.5, refers to airborne solid or liquid droplets with diameters of 2.5 micrometres (?m) or less. PM2.5 levels tend to be highest around busy roads, industrial operations and neighbourhoods with residential wood burning. PM2.5 can easily penetrate indoors because of their small size. Sources of PM2.5 contributing to this air quality episode include emissions from open burning, residential wood smoke as well as emissions from industry and transportation sources such as automobiles, trucks and rail traffic.

Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.

For more information on current air quality, see: www.bcairquality.ca.

READ MORE: App converts B.C. air quality to cigarettes smoked

editor@quesnelobserver.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter