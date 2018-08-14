Air quality statement in effect for Comox Valley

Smokey skies could mean a high risk on the air quality health index

The sun pokes through the haze over Fraser Highway in Langley City Tuesday morning. Metro Vancouver issued an air quality warning, citing fine particulate matter being blown in from wildfires all over the Pacific Northwest. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

As fires continue to burn across the province, the poor air quality in the Comox Valley is becoming more of a concern.

The air quality as of noon on Tuesday was rated as a moderate risk, but according to the Government of Canada website, it has the potential of reaching a high risk today – a seven out of 10 on the air quality health index.

According to Environment Canada, smokey conditions can vary considerably each hour and it is important for residents to be mindful of how smoke can affect their health.

Anyone who experiences coughing or throat irritation is advised to modify their usual outdoor activities. At-risk populations such as pregnant women, children, seniors and people with existing respiratory or cardiovascular conditions are particularly susceptible to the effects of smoke should reduce strenuous outdoor activities if they notice any symptoms.

The air quality statement is currently in effect for Campbell River, Comox Valley, Duncan, Parksville and Nanaimo.

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2MghHML