Air-quality advisory lifted for the Cowichan Valley

The air-quality advisory for the Cowichan Valley has ended.

A press release from the Ministry of Environment and Island Health indicated that the air quality over the Valley has improved.

The advisory was issued on Dec. 11 because of high concentrations of fine particulates in the air over the region.

Open burning may now be conducted without a permit or approval from the Ministry of Environment provided that the burning complies with provincial regulations.

As well, all open burning must comply with municipal laws in the Valley.

For more information on burning restrictions, see www.bcairquality.ca.