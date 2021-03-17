Air quality advisory issued for Golden expected to persist

Until there is precipitation

An air quality advisory continues due to high levels of dust in the air from winter traction material. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Environment Canada, in collaboration with Interior Health, has issued a special air quality statement for East Columbia, with a dust advisory in effect for Golden.

The advisory is due to high concentrations of coarse particles that are expected to persist until there is some form or precipitation. The advisory is in effect until further notice.

It warns that levels will be highest around busy roads and industrial operations.

Exposure is particularly a concern for individuals with chronic conditions such as asthma, COPD, heart disease, and diabetes; respiratory infections such as COVID-19, pregnant women, infants, and older adults.

Those with chronic underlying medical conditions or acute infections should postpone or reduce strenuous exercise until the advisory is lifted.

Anyone experiencing symptoms such as continuing eye or throat irritation, chest discomfort, shortness of breath, cough or wheezing, should follow the advice of their health care provider.

The advisory recommends staying indoors to reduce exposure.

Real-time air quality observations and information regarding the health effects of air pollution can be found at https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/environment/air-landwater/air.

Golden Star