Air quality advisory ends for the Lower Mainland

It had been in effect since Sept. 8

The air quality advisory, which had been in effect since Sept. 8, was finally cancelled on Saturday, Sept. 19. The past week there has been poor visibility due to the smoke. This is looking southeast on the overpass at 152nd Street and Colebrook Road in Surrey. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

The air quality advisory for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley is finally over.

An advisory for fine particulate matter had been in effect since Sept. 8.

According to a release from Metro Vancouver on Saturday (Sept. 19), the air quality had improved “due to cleaner marine air flowing into the region.”

READ ALSO: Air quality improves slightly in B.C. from U.S. wildfires , Sept. 16, 2020

“Although fine particulate matter concentrations have decreased significantly, pockets of local smoke might still be visible in part of the region as smoke concentrations can vary as winds and temperatures change.”

The initial air quality advisory was due to wildfire smoke coming from the fires in Washington, Oregon and California.

At one point, the Lower Mainland’s air quality was among the worst in the world.

READ ALSO: U.S. wildfires putting Lower Mainland air quality among the worst in the world, Sept. 12,2020

lauren.collins@surreynowleader.comLike us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Surrey Now Leader