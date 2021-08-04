Air quality advisory cancelled for Fraser Valley and Metro Vancouver

Air quality advisory for Fraser Valley and Metro Vancouver ended after three days of smoky skies with high levels of fine particulate matter. (Metro Vancouver)

The air quality advisory for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley Regional District has been cancelled, said Metro Vancouver officials.

“Air quality has improved due to a change in the weather that is bringing onshore winds to help clear smoke from wildfires burning in the interior of B.C. and Washington,” according to the release sent out late Tuesday, Aug. 3.

That means those who are vulnerable or health compromised can a bit breathe easier since high levels of fine particulate matter can make it harder to breathe.

Fine particulates from wildfire smoke can exacerbate existing medical conditions, and people who are otherwise healthy experienced irritated eyes, and throat, as well as coughing, wheezing and shortness of breath.

However despite better AQ readings at stations from Vancouver to Hope, smoke trapped in the upper air troughs is continuing to cause hazy skies throughout the region.

Metro Vancouver works in tandem with Environment and Climate Change Canada, Fraser Valley Regional District and B.C. Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy to look after air quality. Air quality readings for Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley and more at AirMap and www.env.gov.bc.ca/epd/bcairquality/readings/find-stations-map.html.

