Air North launches regular flight to Whitehorse with a party in the arrival hall

Sean Smith of the Kwanlin Daghalhaan kâ€™e dance group signals the arrival of the first regular service between Whitehorse to Victoria. (Hugo Wong/News Staff)

The arrivals hall at Victoria International Airport was filled with music, food and dancing last Friday afternoon, all to celebrate the launch of Air North’s first regular flight from Whitehorse to Victoria.

Passengers stepping off the flight were led into the arrival hall by the Kwanlin Daghalhaan k’e dance group. When the last passenger walked into the hall, Sean Smith, a drummer with the group and a councillor with the Kwanlin Dün First Nation, said: “Whitehorse has arrived!”

Anita Kardos of the Victoria Airport Authority (VAA) said Air North has operated flights to Victoria International Airport for many years for holiday flights and other special services. This, however, is the first regular service. Air North now flies to five capital cities in Canada.

Anthony Everett, CEO of Tourism Vancouver Island, said Air North was “a true Canadian icon. People of the North are justifiably proud of their airline.”

Blake Rogers, ‎Executive Director of the ‎Tourism Industry Association of the Yukon, said “the first smile, friendly banter, and local cuisine that you get on board is a unique experience and everybody should have a chance to take part in.”

In a press release from December 2017, the flight is also seen as a convenient option for Asian travellers who want to see Victoria as well as the Northern Lights.

Air North will run a twice-weekly Boeing 737 service between Whitehorse and Victoria on Mondays and Fridays, with stops in Kelowna depending on the direction of travel.