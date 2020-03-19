Air Canada suspending service between Vancouver and Penticton

Service halting for one month, starting April 1, as a result of COVID-19 pandemic

An Air Canada Express plane lands at Penticton Regional Airport. The airline has announced time schedule changes for flights starting in May. (Mark Brett - Western News)

Air Canada will temporarily suspend its service between Penticton and Vancouver for a month starting April 1 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Air Canada Jazz currently offers three daily weekday flights between Penticton and Vancouver International Airport.

ON March 18 the company released a list of suspensions that will impact over 40 routes in Canada including Edmonton to Kelowna and Kelowna to Toronto.

Suspensions were also announced for many of Air Canada’s flights to international destinations.

Meanwhile, media spokesperson Morgan Bell of WestJet said March 19 details regarding reduction of its domestic service, which is currently running at 50 per cent of capacity, have not yet been released.

WestJet is currently offering one-flight daily service each way between Penticton and Calgary and was planning to switch to its summer schedule of two flights daily as of April 28.

Both airlines said more information will be provided as it becomes available.

