Air Canada grounds Penticton flights indefinitely

The airline will halt service to Penticton in early 2021

Air Canada is suspending flights out of the Penticton airport starting January 2021. (Western News file photo)

Air Canada will be grounding all flights to and from Penticton “indefinitely” starting early 2021.

The airline announced today (Dec. 8) beginning Jan. 11, 2021 all flights to and from the Penticton airport (YYF) will be grounded due to “very low demand.”

The airline currently operates one flight a day to and from Vancouver (YVR). Prior to the pandemic, Air Canada offered three flights a day between Vancouver and Penticton.

“In response to the very low demand arising from COVID-19 and ongoing travel restrictions, Air Canada is reducing its services. Beginning Jan. 11 we are suspending until further notice all passenger operations to Penticton,” reads a statement from the airline.

READ MORE: Air Canada laying off more than 5,000 flight attendants

During the pandemic, Air Canada has reportedly carried less than eight per cent of the airline’s normal passenger volume.

“It is increasingly difficult to continue to operate in this challenging environment, without specific financial support from governments, and with continued blanket 14-day quarantines restrictions for all travellers entering Canada.

“This decision was not taken lightly, and we regret the significant impact on the affected communities.”

WestJet will continue to operate out of YYF for the foreseeable future. The airline currently only offers flights to and from Calgary.

Air Canada also suspended service to Penticton when the pandemic first hit in March. The first suspension of service lasted five months, with the national airline resuming service to Penticton in August.

READ MORE: Trudeau hopes government can help Air Canada following announcement of layoffs

jesse.day@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Penticton Western News