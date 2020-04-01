Air Canada extends suspension of flights in and out of West Kootenay Regional Airport until April 30

It's still unknown if flights will resume at Castlegar's airport on May 1

Air Canada has extended a suspension of all flights in and out of the West Kootenay Regional Airport until at least April 30.

The airline said the extension is needed due to increasing uncertainty around the COVID-19 crisis.

Despite the announcement, the airport will still remain open to general aviation, medical air and cargo service and the Southeast Fire Centre. However ,the airport terminal building is closed to the public.

The City of Castlegar said it is still unsure if Air Canada flights will resume at the airport on May 1.

For more information on how the City of Castlegar is tackling the COVID-19 crisis, you can visit its website.

