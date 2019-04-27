Air Canada drops Abbotsford-Toronto flight amid Boeing trouble

The daily non-stop flight will be suspended for the summer season, to return in 2020 summer season

Air Canada’s regular flight between Abbotsford and Toronto is being dropped for the summer as it works out scheduling shortfalls during the Boeing 737 Max grounding.

On March 13, Air Canada grounded its fleet of 24 of the aircraft, which has been grounded around the globe, following an Ethiopian Airlines Crash on March 10 that killed all on board.

The Air Canada fleet is grounded at least until July 1, though the Toronto-Abbotsford route is being dropped for the full 2019 summer season, expected to be resumed in the 2020 summer season, according to a news release.

The change means the only non-stop flights Ontario from YXX until August are Swoop’s Hamilton flights (twice daily), and London flights (once daily).

Air Canada noted that it has implemented a “flexible” rebooking policy, with a full fee waiver and refund option for affected customers.

Customers originally set to travel on a 737 Max can call Air Canada at 1-833-354-5963 for information within 72 hours of their flight.

