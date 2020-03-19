Air Canada, Central Mountain Air cancel all flights to YYD for April

The measures come as Canada puts more restrictions on local travel to stop the spread of COVID-19

If you’re looking to fly back to town, better book your flight now.

The Interior News has learned that both Air Canada and Central Mountain Air are suspending all their flights to Smithers Regional Airport (YYD) for the month of April.

The Town’s Chief Administrative Officer Alan Harris confirmed that neither of the commercial airliners would be running flights for the month.

The measures come as Canada tightens up restrictions on travel in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19.

This is a developing story, more to come.

