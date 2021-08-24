Emergency crews are on scene at Hot Springs Road where a motorcycle and van collided on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. (Adam Louis/ Observer)

Air ambulance launched following motorcycle crash in Harrison Hot Springs

Van and motorcycle collide on Hot Springs Road

  • Aug. 24, 2021 12:00 a.m.
At least one person was injured following a collision involving a motorcycle and a van in Harrison Hot Springs Tuesday.

The collision, where one vehicle reportedly T-boned the other, happened on Hot Springs Road near Ramona Place shortly after 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 24.

BC Ambulance Service, RCMP and fire crews were all on scene.

At least one person is injured; a motorcyclist in his 60s suffered a head injury. An air ambulance was launched and a landing zone was being set up at Harrison elementary school.

Only one lane of traffic was getting through.

Check back here for more info as it becomes available.

