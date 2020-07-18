Air ambulance dispatched to motorcycle collision in Abbotsford

Emergency crews are currently at the scene of a motorcycle collision in Abbotsford.
An air ambulance was dispatched to Gladwin Road around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 18 after calls came in for the motor vehicle incident.
Gladwin Road is currently blocked between Harris and Townshipline roads.
