Air ambulance dispatched to motorcycle collision in Abbotsford

Gladwin Road blocked to traffic between Townshipline and Harris roads

An unmarked police car blocks Gladwin and Townshipline roads in Abbotsford on Saturday, July 18, 2020. (Patrick Penner/ Black Press)

Emergency crews are currently at the scene of a motorcycle collision in Abbotsford.

An air ambulance was dispatched to Gladwin Road around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 18 after calls came in for the motor vehicle incident.

Gladwin Road is currently blocked between Harris and Townshipline roads.

