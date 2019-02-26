Air ambulance called to Highway 1 collision west of Salmon Arm

Trans-Canada Highway closed in both directions at Balmoral intersection due to a crash

Traffic has stalled on Highway 1 in the Shuswap as emergency crews respond to a collision at the Balmoral intersection.

Posts on Facebook indicate traffic on the highway is not moving but detours are available on the frontage roads which run on both sides of the highway.

A witness on scene said an air ambulance has touched down on the highway near the intersection. Traffic is being allowed to turn left off the highway at the Balmoral intersection but not right.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

