Air ambulance called in for single-car MVA on Highway 19A at Union Bay

Two people were in car at the time of the accident

First responders work to get two people out of a vehicle at Union Bay. Photo by Mike Chouinard

Two people were taken to hospital following an accident Tuesday morning on Highway 19A near Union Bay.

Union Bay Fire Rescue, assisted by the Cumberland Fire Department, responded to the scene and worked to extricate two people from a white Mazda that had gone off the road and into the ditch of the southbound lane of Highway 19A.

Deputy chief Kevin MacGregor from Union Bay said the two occupants were in their 80s, but he did not have further details as of press time.

RELATED STORY: Five occupants taken to hospital after truck drives off Highway 19 into creek

The vehicle may have been driving north from the direction of the vehicle in the ditch. According to Comox Valley RCMP, the driver of the vehicle told police he may have fallen asleep before his vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a deep ditch. The Comox Valley Municipal Traffic Section is investigating the case, though it does not appear that alcohol or speed were contributing factors in the crash.

The accident took place around 11:30 a.m. One ambulance arrived to transport the male occupant to hospital in Courtenay, and a second was called in shortly after 12 p.m. A B.C. Air Ambulance was also contacted and landed at the Union Bay Elementary sports field around 12:30 p.m. The female occupant was assessed on site and was also driven to local hospital rather than taken out by helicopter.

mike.chouinard@comoxvalleyrecord.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.