Traffic on Cherry Creek Road is at a standstill as emergency vehicles deal with the aftermath of a collision on Saturday, March 6, 2021. (PHOTO COURTESY TONY SHUMUK)

Air ambulance called for motor vehicle incident near Port Alberni

Helicopter lands on field near Cherry Creek Road

  • Mar. 6, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

At least one person has been transported to hospital via air ambulance following a motor vehicle collision on Cherry Creek Road around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 6, 2021.

Neighbours said the incident occurred on Cherry Creek Road near Owen Road. An air ambulance landed in the field at the First Baptist Church and a patient was transferred from ground ambulance to the helicopter.

Cherry Creek Road had been closed for a time afterward as collision analysis and reconstruction was conducted by emergency personnel.

More to come…

