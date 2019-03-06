Aikido classes return to Burns Lake

WATCH: Aikido demonstration at CNC

Aikido sensei (teacher) Corinne George leads a class of students at the College of New Caledonia in Burns Lake on Feb. 20, when they resumed after a hiatus. The Japanese martial art of Aikido, which in English means “the way of harmonious spirit” involves holds, throws and strikes. George has a second degree black belt has been teaching the self-defense courses in Burns Lake for three years. (Blair McBride photos)