Aikido classes return to Burns Lake

  • Mar. 6, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

WATCH: Aikido demonstration at CNC

Aikido sensei (teacher) Corinne George leads a class of students at the College of New Caledonia in Burns Lake on Feb. 20, when they resumed after a hiatus. The Japanese martial art of Aikido, which in English means “the way of harmonious spirit” involves holds, throws and strikes. George has a second degree black belt has been teaching the self-defense courses in Burns Lake for three years. (Blair McBride photos)

