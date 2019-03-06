Aikido classes return to Burns Lake

Aikido sensei (teacher) Corinne George leads a class of students at the College of New Caledonia in Burns Lake on Feb. 20, when they resumed after a hiatus. The Japanese martial art of Aikido, which in English means “the way of harmonious spirit” involves holds, throws and strikes. George has a second degree black belt has been teaching the self-defense courses in Burns Lake for three years. (Blair McBride photos)
- Search
- Home
- Submit News Tip
- News
- Sports
- Trending Now
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Special Sections
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us