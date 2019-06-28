AIDS Vancouver Island warns about deadly substances as fatal overdoses mount on North Island

North Island has second-highest rate of fatal illicit drug overdoses in B.C.

AIDS Vancouver Island (AVI) renewed warnings about the drug supply on Wednesday as fatal overdoses continued to mount in northern Vancouver Island.

“The drug supply continues to be very strong,” said Sarah Sullivan, who manages AVI’s Courtenay and Campbell River offices, in an email. “We encourage anyone using substances to use small amounts, have a friend or support person with them who can respond if they overdose and avoid mixing drugs, including with alcohol.”

By the end of March, 10 fatal illicit drug overdoses had occurred in the North Island health service area, according to the most recent figures from the BC Coroners Service. That includes the Comox Valley and surrounding area.

A map from the Ministry of Health shows the North Vancouver Island Health Service Delivery Area. The North Island currently has second-highest rate of fatal illicit overdose deaths in the province, according to the BC Coroners Service. #OpioidCrisis #BC pic.twitter.com/TAfNJcZ3o2 — David Gordon Koch (@davidgordonkoch) June 28, 2019

The North Island currently has second the highest rate of fatal illicit overdose deaths in the province, with 31.8 deaths per 100,000 people in 2019. Vancouver has the highest rate, with 41.9 deaths per 100,000 people.

Sullivan noted that AVI offers harm reduction supplies and an overdose prevention site at its downtown Campbell River office, located at 1371C Cedar St.

Its hours of operation are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Sunday and statutory holidays.

“As well, the Overdose Prevention Outreach team is available for community-based harm reduction supply delivery and overdose prevention support on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 12:30-7:30 p.m.,” she said. “Naloxone training and kits are available at the AVI office and through the OD Outreach team.”

More information can be found at towardtheheart.com.

