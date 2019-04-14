Ahousaht woman goes missing after Pink concert in Vancouver

Adrienne Isabel Ruth Dick was last seen at a Pink concert in Vancouver on April 6.

Adrienne Isabel Ruth Dick, 34, has been missing since attending a Pink concert in Vancouver on April 6.

Search efforts are underway to locate a missing Ahousaht woman.

Adrienne Isabel Ruth Dick, 34, travelled from Ahousaht to Vancouver for a Pink concert on Saturday, April 6. She posted images of the concert to social media, but her family and friends have not heard from her since.

She has been reported missing to the RCMP and her father Alfred Dick was travelling to Vancouver to search for her on April 14.

“She made it to the concert and then she went missing from there,” he told the Westerly News from the Nanaimo ferry terminal. “We’ve got a crew from Ahousaht going over to do a search and we have some people in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside searching and communicating with us while we’re en route.”

Adrienne is described as a 5′ 7″, 160 lbs, First Nations woman with black hair and tattoos on her left wrist, right arm, left shoulder and chest.

Anyone who has information about her whereabouts, or believes they have seen her, should immediately contact the Ahousaht RCMP at 250-670-9612 or Alfred Dick at 250-731-0521.

andrew.bailey@westerlynews.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter