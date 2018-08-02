Agrifair manager confident 2018 will be 3rd profitable year in a row

Despite turbulent finances for several years, operator says attendance, sponsorship up; expenses down

The pig races are a popular part of the annual Abbotsford Agrifair each year. This year’s Agrifair runs Aug. 4 to 6.

After two years of profits, the operator of the Abbotsford Agrifair is feeling confident going into the 2018 event.

Agrifair had posted a $51,000 deficit in 2015, with losses ranging from $7,000 to $25,000 in previous years, but fair manager Melanie Kish said the annual fair has now posted two straight years of profits.

“Going into this year with the new attractions – the RCMP, the Dolly and Spanky Show, the dog show, the logger competition – we’re looking forward to another positive (money) flow,” Kish said. “We’ve changed to a three-day fair from a four-day, so not being open on the holiday Monday reduced expenses. And without having the rodeo, which was a $90,000 program, that also reduced expenses.”

The fair had posted a $17,000 profit in 2016, and last year marked a second consecutive profitable year, at $38,000 in the black.

“We’ve refocused on branding ourselves as a family event and the community seems to be liking it,” Kish said.

In particular, she noted the creation of a free family space plays a role in bringing in family attendance, especially when it provides families some relief from extreme heat as in years past, along with free entertainment.

Kish said there is room to bring the rodeo back, but it would take a big surge in revenue for that event, which typically only brought about $30,000 in advertising.

“If someone writes me a cheque for $90,000, I am happy to work on bringing the rodeo back. But I am not putting the fair in the red for one event.”

This year’s Agrifair runs from Friday to Sunday, Aug. 3-5.

