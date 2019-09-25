Agriculture awareness days

The Pleasant Valley Cattlemen's Association held a two day agriculture awareness days event Sept 20 and 21 at Four Seasons park in Houston. The event gave people a chance to learn the process of raising farm products. There was various farm animals and farm equipment on display. There also demonstrations throughout the two day even and a fun horse drawn wagon rides. Organizer Lia Long said, "(Angelique Houlihan photos)

  • Sep. 25, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The Pleasant Valley Cattlemen’s Association held a two day agriculture awareness days event Sept 20 and 21 at Four Seasons park in Houston. The event gave people a chance to learn the process of raising farm products. There was various farm animals and farm equipment on display. There also demonstrations throughout the two day even and a fun horse drawn wagon rides. Organizer Lia Long said, “(Angelique Houlihan photos)

A fun and educational filled two day event took place at the Four Seasons Park Sept 20 & 21. More on page 2. (Angelique Houlihan photos)

Previous story
Tickets still available for Vernon fundraising dance
Next story
Hybrid Gabriola vessels part of B.C. Ferries’ plans to reduce emissions

Just Posted

Most Read