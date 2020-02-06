Agricultural plastics ban considered at Keremeos Transfer Station

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen is considering a ban on agricultural plastics at the Keremeos Transfer Station.
Don Hamilton, solid waste facilities supervisor at the regional district, said the plastic waste has become a problem at the site.
“Agricultural plastics are a very difficult material to handle,” he said.
The plastics have wrapped around vehicle tires, causing equipment problems at the site.
In addition, the plastics are extremely slippery, Hamilton said.
Cameron Baughen, solid waste management coordinator at the regional district, said the Campbell Mountain Landfill in Penticton is better equipped to handle these plastic wastes.
Agricultural plastics are accepted free of charge at landfills in the regional district, in an effort to discourage burning of these materials. However, these plastics are extremely difficult and expensive to recycle, Baughen said.
