Aging floating dock to be replaced at Mill Lake in Abbotsford

City also awards contract to develop long-term plans for park

Long-time Abbotsford Michael Hadac has been pushing for more substantial repairs, or the replacement, of the floating dock at Mill Lake. The city has now issued a request for proposals for its replacement. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)

The City of Abbotsford is in the process of developing long-terms plans for the development and management of Mill Lake Park.

But more immediate plans include the replacement of the floating dock in the northwest portion of Mill Lake by the end of November.

The city issued a request for proposals (RFP) on Tuesday (July 6), saying that the wooden dock – primarily used for nature viewing and fishing – is “at end of life and in need of replacement.”

The project has a budget of $220,000, according to the RFP.

The RFP includes two preferred design options supplied by the city, but alternative designs will be considered. The deadline for proposals is Aug. 9, with Aug. 23 as the estimated date for the contract to be awarded.

“Substantial completion” of the dock is expected by Nov. 30.

Long-time Abbotsford resident Michael Hadac, a frequent visitor to Mill Lake who has helped with repairs of the dock, told The Abbotsford News earlier this year that the structure was unsafe and in desperate need of replacement.

“Our wooden dock is falling apart. It is a beautiful area for recreational fishing, and I hope we can get the new dock soon. We have talked about it for 10 years now,” he said.

This is the second big project announced for Mill Lake this year.

In April, city council approved the spending of up to $200,000 from donated funds towards the cost of an aeration fountain in Mill Lake.

The funds will come from the Mill Lake Reserve Fund established in 2019 after the city received a commitment of a $1 million donation over 10 years from an anonymous donor for improvements to Mill Lake Park.

An RFP has not yet been issued for that project.

Meanwhile, the city has awarded a contract for more comprehensive plans for Mill Lake Park.

IBI Group – an architecture, engineering, planning and technology firm – will create the Mill Lake Park Master Plan, with an estimated budget of $125,000.

The RFP for that project said the plan is a “significant, and necessary, step in upgrading and maintaining the quality of outdoor offerings in the park.”

“A comprehensive long-term plan will provide a framework for the park’s ongoing development, use and management, within the context of the location, natural assets and community’s vision,” the RFP stated.

The project will include plans for future improvements and a phased construction strategy that will start in 2022 and last 15 to 20 years.

The project will also include a public consultation process, with the completion of the draft plan estimated for January 2022.

The adoption of the final master plan is estimated for April 2022.

One of the city’s two preferred design options for a new dock at Mill Lake. (City of Abbotsford)