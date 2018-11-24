Aggressive deer destroyed in Sparwood

The Conservation Officer Service has destroyed a deer displaying aggressive behaviour towards people and pets in Sparwood. File photo

A deer deemed to be a risk to public safety in Sparwood has been destroyed by Conservation Officers.

It comes after officers received reports of a dog being killed by a deer in a residential area of Sparwood on November 8.

When the Conservation Officer Service (COS) arrived at the location of the incident, the deer could not be located and there was no reported history of the same deer causing issues in the community.

On November 15, the COS received another call of a deer showing aggression towards a person and a dog while playing in their yard.

When the officer arrived, the deer was still in the area where the encounter occurred and they found that the deer had not been antagonized by the dog or the person.

The deer’s behaviour was deemed by officers to be a risk to public safety and it was destroyed.

“In situations where a wild animal is in conflict with domestic animals the COS will consider the circumstances of the conflict before deciding an appropriate response,” said Conservation Officer Jeff Piwek in an email.

“The primary goal is to ensure public safety,” he added.

It has been confirmed to be the same deer that killed the dog earlier that week.

The COS encourages any conflict with wildlife to be reported to the RAPP call centre via 1-877-952-7277.