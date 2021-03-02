Aggressive bus passenger arrested in Saanich for uttering threats

Suspect had outstanding warrant for assault at bus stop, two assaults on BC Transit buses

A bus passenger was arrested by police in Saanich Tuesday morning after making threats and exhibiting aggressive behaviour.

At around 8:30 a.m. on March 2, officers received reports of an agitated BC Transit passenger who’d made threatening comments to fellow passengers.

The driver stopped the bus on Quadra Street near Tattersall Drive to allow the other passengers to get off safely. According to police, the suspect stayed on board and continued to act aggressively – at one point banging on the divider that protects the driver.

Saanich police arrested the suspect without incident, discovering an outstanding warrant for an unprovoked assault that took place at a bus stop in December and two other assaults in January on buses in Saanich and Victoria.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the suspect remained in police custody and faces charges for mischief and uttering threats.

