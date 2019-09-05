Agassiz’s Mountain Institution on lockdown

Nicotine patches were seized among other unauthorized items at Mountain Institution in Agassiz Oct. 5.

Mountain Institution is currently on lockdown to allow for an “exceptional search” at the medium-security prison.

According to a release from the Correctional Service of Canada, the lockdown began around 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday (Sept. 3) to allow staff to conduct a search.

The search was ordered to “ensure the safety and security of the institution, its staff and inmates.”

Visits have been suspended until the search is finished, and normal operations will resume when it is considered safe to do so.

grace.kennedy@ahobserver.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter