Agassiz’s Agricultural Hall to open as COVID-19 vaccine clinic

The hall will be used to administer vaccines on April 1

Agassiz’s Agricultural Hall will be opening up as a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on April 1.

According to the Fraser Health COVID-19 vaccine booking site, the Agricultural Hall on Pioneer Avenue will be open as a vaccine clinic in the afternoon of Thursday, April 1 for eligible individuals.

Currently, these eligible individuals include seniors over the age of 75, Indigenous people over the age of 55, designated essential visitors to someone in long-term care or assisted living, health care workers, a client with home health or home support, and people identified as “clinically extremely vulnerable” who have received an invitation letter signed by Dr. Bonnie Henry.

Like all other vaccine clinics, there are no drop in spots available.

As of 8:50 a.m. on Thursday, March 25, there are 110 spots available to book in the Agricultural Hall clinic between 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

The clinic at the Agassiz public health unit on Pioneer Avenue is still open for vaccinations, but has limited space. As of 8:50 a.m. on Thursday, March 25, there was only one appointment available for this coming week.

The Agassiz Harrison Observer has reached out to Fraser Health to get more information on the upcoming clinic dates for both the public health unit and the Agricultural Hall.

New appointment spaces open weekly, and Fraser Health asks that people who don’t see an appointment that fits with their schedule check back the following week.

Eligible individuals are able to book their vaccinations over the phone (1-855-755-2455) or online (fraserhealth.ca/vaccinebooking). As of Thursday, March 25, seniors over the age of 75 (born in 1946 or before) can begin calling the booking line at noon. Those over the age of 74 can begin calling the booking line at noon on Friday, March 26.

