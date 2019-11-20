Agassiz the hottest place in B.C. yesterday

It was also the hottest Nov. 19 since 1988

Felt a little warm yesterday?

The thermometer wasn’t deceiving you. According to preliminary data from Environment and Climate Change Canada, Agassiz was the hottest place in British Columbia at 13.8 C.

The second warmest place in the province was the Squamish Airport, at 13.5 C, which is significantly warmer than Fort Nelson, which was the coldest place in B.C. at -18 C.

Yesterday was also the hottest Agassiz’s been on Nov. 19 since 1988, although not an all-time record breaker. That belongs to Nov. 19, 1907, when Agassiz was a whopping 18.3 C.

Don’t expect the warm weather to stay, however. Snow is forecasted for the Fraser Valley next Monday.

