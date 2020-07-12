Agassiz Return-It Depot slated for modernization

Soon, no more sorting alcohol and non-alcohol containers, Return-It says

With upcoming improvements, it will no longer be necessary to sort alcohol and non-alcohol recyclables at the Agassiz Return-It Depot. (File photo)

Agassiz’s bottle depot has just made summer cleaning even easier.

Return-It recently announced modernization improvements for the Agassiz Bottle Depot to roll out throughout the summer and fall, beginning this month.

Jeremy Twigg, a spokesperson on behalf of Return-It, said the first phase of updates for Agassiz involves alcohol containers, which would enable recyclers to keep alcohol and non-alcohol aluminum cans together for recycling without having to sort them and receive one deposit amount.

“Even in these unprecedented times, British Columbians agree that recycling is important,” said Allen Langdon, president and CEO of Return-It. “That’s why we are doing even more to help consumers easily return their empty beverage containers for recycling, with innovations that build on our success and provide new, convenient options for today’s busy lives. These changes are based on consumer feedback, and we want to keep hearing from British Columbians so we can continue to enhance our program.”

Alison Wood, co-founder of Ocean Ambassadors Canada, said while it’s especially critical to remain safe while the pandemic remains in effect, it’s also important to continue to care for the environment.

“I applaud Return-It for finding new ways to help British Columbians return their beverage containers – safely and conveniently – so we can ensure they don’t end up in our oceans and waterways,” Wood said in a statement.

Throughout the summer and fall, Twigg stated to expect the following improvements in Return-It depots everywhere:

– Adding more Return-It Expresss Plus and solar-powered Express and Go contactless return stations

– Implementing a 10-cent unified deposit for all beverage containers, no matter what size

– A hybrid compactor truck, which would cut greenhouse gas emissions

– A partnership with Salvation Army to expand the textile collection program

– Automated sorters and reverse-vending machines at Return-It depots

The Agassiz Bottle Depot is located at 7659 Industrial Way.

Return-It recycles more than 1 billion beverage containers per year; the stewardship organization aims to recycle 80 per cent of plastic beverage containers sold in B.C. by 2025 and to eliminate single-use plastic film from its supply chain by the same year.

