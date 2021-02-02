Agassiz RCMP investigating two weekend thefts in Harrison

The RCMP were called out to Esplanade Avenue on the morning of Jan. 30

Agassiz RCMP were called out to Harrison Hot Springs over the weekend to investigate two vehicle-related thefts.

The RCMP had two calls for service in the morning of Saturday, Jan. 30 on Esplanade Avenue. One was for a break-and-enter and vehicle theft, while the other was for a theft from a vehicle.

Both incidents are still under investigation, but RCMP say early information indicates the same suspects may have been involved in both.

Police believe a black two-door Honda Accord with a spoiler and black rims, as well as a late ’90s white GMC pickup were involved.

Anyone with information about these two events, or video of them, are asked to contact the Agassiz RCMP.

