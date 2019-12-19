Agassiz RCMP investigating two break-ins in Harrison Hot Springs

Both break-ins, reported on Dec. 14, occurred on Esplanade Avenue

Agassiz RCMP are investigating two break-ins reported on Dec. 14 in Harrison Hot Springs.

Sgt. Mike Sargent said both break-ins occurred on Esplanade Avenue, in underground parking at The Cascades and Laguna Beach buildings.

The detachment has obtained video footage of the suspect from The Cascades building, Sargent said, adding that nothing appears to have been taken from either scene.

Colin Kent, who lives at Laguna Beach, told the Observer that the intruder caused damage to his building, beating a lock to gain access to the underground parking area.

“For whatever reason they tried to get into the mechanical room, but they weren’t able to,” Kent said.

Anyone with information can contact the Agassiz RCMP at 604-796-2211 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

SEE ALSO: Chilliwack man arrested for Agassiz break and enters

news@ahobserver.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter