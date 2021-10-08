Agassiz-Harrison tops 300 COVID-19 cases for 2021

22 new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Agassiz-Harrison. This pushes the local health area past 300 cases in 2021. (Graphic/Adam Louis)

Agassiz-Harrison has officially exceeded 300 COVID-19 cases for 2021.

According to the latest data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC), the local health area recorded 22 new cases of COVID-19 between Sept. 26 and Oct. 2. There have thus far been 311 cases of COVID-19 in Agassiz-Harrison this year with an average of roughly eight cases per week. Between Jan. 2020 and Jan. 2021, there were 95 cases of COVID-19 reported.

The local health area has just recently come off the worst spike on record peaking at 34 cases between Sept. 12 and 18 after five weeks of rising numbers. Cases began a downward trend between Sept. 19 to 25 only to rise back up again in the latest week on record.

According to an Oct. 1 data summary from the BCCDC, 7 of every 10 new cases of COVID-19 and 4 of every 5 hospitalizations are among unvaccinated individuals. The Delta variant of COVID-19 accounts for nearly all positive tests in the province.

72 per cent of the total population of the province is fully vaccinated; 81 per cent of the currently eligible population in B.C. that are 12 and older are fully vaccinated. Locally, 82 per cent of the eligible population is partially vaccinated for COVID-19; 75 per cent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated (up 1 per cent from the previous week). 66 per cent of 12-17-year-olds are partially vaccinated with 55 per cent fully vaccinated (up 1 per cent).

84 per cent of those 18 and older in the local health area are partially vaccinated (up 1 per cent) and 77 per cent are fully vaccinated (up 2 per cent). The 18-49 age group saw the most growth in vaccination rates this past week with 75 per cent being partially vaccinated (up 1 per cent) and 63 per cent (up 2 per cent).

The 50-plus population in Agassiz-Harrison inched even closer to full vaccination. 89 per cent of this local age group is partially vaccinated and 86 per cent fully vaccinated (up 1 per cent).

There has been one recent exposure event in the Fraser Cascade School District 78. Fraser Health reported a COVID-19 exposure event at Kent Elementary between Sept. 23 and 24.

The BCCDC does not provide any further data, such as hospitalizations or ICU admissions for localized health care facilities in communities across the province.

To book your vaccine appointment, learn more about COVID-19 and upcoming vaccine clinics, visit fraserhealth.ca.

