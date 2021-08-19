Agassiz-Harrison one of few areas with no new COVID cases in latest BCCDC report

There are no new cases of COVID-19 in Agassiz-Harrison this past week, leaving the 2021 total at 171 cases. (Graphic/Adam Louis)

Agassiz-Harrison is one of eight local health areas in the entire province to have no new cases of COVID-19, according to the latest update.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) reports no new cases of COVID in the Agassiz-Harrison local health area from Aug. 8 to Aug. 14. Agassiz-Harrison is the only region in the Fraser Health area with no new cases of COVID. The total COVID-19 cases for Agassiz-Harrison for the year remains at 171, averaging 5.34 cases of COVID per week.

As of Aug. 16, 77 per cent of eligible Agassiz-Harrison residents have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine (up 1 per cent since last update). 78 per cent of people aged 18 and older have received at least one dose (no change from last update). The 18-49 demographic also saw a slight boost, moving up to 66 per cent vaccinated (up 1 per cent from last update). 87 per cent of Agassiz-Harrison residents over the age of 50 have received at least one dose. (up 1 per cent from last update).

RELATED: Fraser Health declares COVID outbreak at Chilliwack’s Heritage Village care home

RELATED: Pop-up vaccine clinic in Harrison expands hours until 4 p.m.

Second dose administration is on a slow,steady rise as 68 per cent of eligible Agassiz-Harrison residents have been fully vaccinated (up 1 per cent). 70 per cent of those aged 18 and older are fully vaccinated (up 1 per cent). 53 per cent of Agassiz-Harrison residents have been fully vaccinated (up 2 per cent from last week). 83 per cent of residents aged 50 and older are fully vaccinated (up 2 per cent).

Fraser Health is hosting a mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Civic Plaza in Harrison Hot Springs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Walk-in appointments are available for first and second doses as capacity and supplies allow.

For more information on COVID-19 and upcoming vaccination clinics at fraserhealth.ca.

@adamEditor18 adam.louis@ ahobserver.com Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Agassiz-Harrison Observer