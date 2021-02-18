Agassiz, Harrison continue to see few new cases of COVID-19

The area saw three new cases between Feb. 7 and 13

Agassiz and Harrison are maintaining low numbers of new COVID-19 cases over the past week.

Between Feb. 7 and Feb. 13, the Agassiz-Harrison Local Health Area saw only three new cases of COVID-19, after seeing only two the week before.

This continues the area’s trend in low case counts. After a high of 19 new cases at the beginning of January, Agassiz and Harrison have seen a gradual and steady decline to its current weekly rate.

In the eastern Fraser Valley, Agassiz and Harrison are seeing the lowest rate of new cases each week. The local health area is alongside the other two small communities, Mission and Hope, having between 30 and 40 new cases per 100,000 people each week.

Weekly COVID-19 rates per 100,000 people is used to compare new cases in areas with different populations. The rate is calculated by dividing the new COVID-19 cases from the most recent census data for the local health area.

Because of the small size of the communities, tiny changes to the number of new COVID-19 cases can have fairly significant impacts on the weekly rate of new cases. One new case in Agassiz and Harrison can mean the difference between 10 cases per 100,000 people.

Although the eastern Fraser Valley’s smallest communities are seeing declines, the region as a whole is trending back up again.

Increases in weekly case numbers in Abbotsford are driving a modest rise in new cases, after the region reached its lowest count since November in late January.

Between Feb. 5 and 11, Fraser East had the third highest daily rate of new COVID-19 cases in the province, coming in behind the Northwest and the Thompson Cariboo Shuswap.

The rest of the Fraser Valley is also seeing modest increases in new COVID-19 cases. In particular, Fraser North is now seeing around 100 new cases of COVID-19 each day, compared to around 50 a day just one week earlier.

The eastern Fraser Valley as a whole has seen one of the highest rates of cumulative cases in the province, second only to Fraser South which drove the bulk of the Fraser Valley’s COVID-19 cases throughout the winter.

The province is asking individuals to get tested as soon as they have COVID-19-like symptoms, even mild ones.

The nearest testing sites for Agassiz and Harrison residents are in Chilliwack (9090 Newman Road), Hope (1275 7th Avenue) and Mission (7324 Hurd Street).

All sites accept adults and children over three months. Walk-ins are available on a first-come first-serve basis, but appointments are preferred.

COVID-19 testing appointments can be booked online through the Fraser Health website.Those needing help booking appointments can call the central intake number: 604-587-3936.

For more information about COVID-19, visit fraserhealth.ca/covid19.

