Agassiz-Harrison averaging 36 cases per month in 2021: BCCDC

2020's average was about eight cases per month

Agassiz-Harrison’s up-and-down COVID-19 numbers continue as data for the final week of April is released.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) reported the Agassiz-Harrison area recorded 10 new COVID cases between April 25 and May 1.

Since January 2020, there have been 242 cases of COVID-19 in Agassiz-Harrison, 147 of which were recorded in the first four months of 2021. This averages to about 37 cases per month in 2021 compared to approximately eight on average per month in 2020.

The Agassiz Agricultural Hall hosts one vaccine clinic per week, averaging more than 300 doses delivered every week. District of Kent mayor Sylvia Pranger said the clinics will be in place every Wednesday at least until the end of May.

Vaccine registration is now open to all British Columbians aged 18 and older. Registration can be done in three ways: by booking online at www2.gov.bc.ca/getvaccinated, by phone at 1-833-838-2323 or at your local Service B.C. office.

Agassiz-Harrison Observer