Agassiz-Harrison 50-plus population more than 85 per cent vaccinated: BCCDC

COVID-19 cases in the Agassiz-Harrison local health area remain high, but vaccination rates are also on the rise.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) has recorded 19 new cases of COVID-19 between Oct. 3 and 9. This is three more cases than the previous week’s 16 cases. It’s been seven weeks since there was a week with single-digit numbers of COVID-19 cases.

There has been a total of 330 cases of COVID-19 since the year started, averaging about eight cases per week; earlier this summer, the average hovered around five weekly cases.

As of Oct. 11, the Agassiz-Harrison 50-and-older population has officially reached 90 per cent partial vaccination and are 86 per cent fully vaccinated.

83 per cent of Agassiz-Harrison’s eligible population (over the age of 12) is partially vaccinated. 76 per cent have been fully vaccinated. 66 per cent of the 12-17 age group are partially vaccinated with 57 per cent being fully vaccinated.

84 per cent of Agassiz-Harrison residents over 18 years old are partially vaccinated with 77 per cent being fully vaccinated. 76 per cent of 18-49-year-olds are partially vaccinated with 64 per cent being fully vaccinated.

According to the most recent data summary from the BCCDC, fully vaccinated individuals accounted for 26 per cent of COVID-19 cases and 16 per cent of hospitalizations in the past month.

There have been five COVID-19 exposure events within Fraser Cascade School District 78, all within Agassiz: Two at Kent Elementary, one at Agassiz Centre for Education and two at Agassiz Elementary Secondary School. All events occurred within a three-week period from Sept. 23 to Oct. 8.

The BCCDC does not provide any further data, such as hospitalizations or ICU admissions for localized health care facilities in communities across the province.

To book your vaccine appointment, learn more about COVID-19 and upcoming vaccine clinics, visit fraserhealth.ca.

