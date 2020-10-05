Agassiz Fire Department seeks recruits

The Agassiz Fire Department wants you!
The Agassiz Fire Department recently announced they are accepting applications for paid-on-call firefighters from now until November 13. Those interested in joining the team can find an application form at kentbc.ca.
To be eligible for the position, you must be 18 years or older. The four-page application asks for basic contact info and employment information in addition to whether or not you wear glasses, if you have any phobias, specialized training and personal references.
Those interested will need to include the following with their completed application:
Driver’s abstract (Driving Record Check)
A copy of your B.C. Driver’s license
Copy of your certificate of graduation or GED
Copy of your post-secondary certificates
Copy of specialized training skills certifications
Any application without the additional documents may not be processed.
Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:news@ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.