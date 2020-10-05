Agassiz Fire Department seeks recruits

Aspiring firefighters got a chance to try out the Agassiz Fire Department’s hose at the Canada Day celebrations at Pioneer Park in 2019. (Grace Kennedy/The Observer)

The Agassiz Fire Department wants you!

The Agassiz Fire Department recently announced they are accepting applications for paid-on-call firefighters from now until November 13. Those interested in joining the team can find an application form at kentbc.ca.

To be eligible for the position, you must be 18 years or older. The four-page application asks for basic contact info and employment information in addition to whether or not you wear glasses, if you have any phobias, specialized training and personal references.

Those interested will need to include the following with their completed application:

Driver’s abstract (Driving Record Check)

A copy of your B.C. Driver’s license

Copy of your certificate of graduation or GED

Copy of your post-secondary certificates

Copy of specialized training skills certifications

Any application without the additional documents may not be processed.

