Hwy. 1 to close east of Revelstoke for one hour for avalanche control

The Trans-Canada Highway will be closed in both directions east of Revelstoke will be closed for about an hour this afternoon.

The planned closure 44 to 53 kilometres east of Revelstoke from 1:45 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. is for avalanche control.

RELATED: WATCH: Ministry triggers avalanche to keep Highway 1 safe

For up-to-date road conditions, visit drivebc.ca

twitter.com