After a full year, still no news on 2019’s fatal hit and run in Parksville

Many questions remain unanswered about a fatal suspected hit-and-run incident that happened a year ago in Parksville.

A 32-year-old man, whose family has asked for privacy and for his name not to be publicly released, was killed in the incident which occurred on Aug. 24, 2019, in the 200 block of Hirst Avenue.

In the weeks after the incident, Police said they believed a black Ford F-250 with aftermarket modifications was involved. It was last seen leaving a parking lot near the Rod & Gun pub. No information has come out since.

Cpl. Jesse Foreman of the Oceanside RCMP said in September 2019 that they’d have an update that month. At this point, he said he doesn’t know when they will be able to provide more information.

“I can’t wait to give an update. I’ve been looking forward to that day for several months. When I can give an update, I will do so with immediacy,” said Foreman in an email. “I guess saying I “hope to have an update next week” was really premature.”

READ MORE: RCMP: No timeline for update on fatal hit-and-run in Parksville

READ MORE: Man dead after reported early-morning hit-and-run incident in Parksville

However, Foreman said the investigation is complete and in the hands of Crown Counsel.

“The Oceanside RCMP conducted a thorough and exhaustive investigation. It was completed and submitted to Crown Counsel some time ago for their consideration,” he said.

cloe.logan@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Parksville Qualicum Beach News