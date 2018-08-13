After 16 years, Kelowna hospital tennis fundraiser holds court one last time

It’s the end of an era for tennis enthusiasts from across B.C.

Organizers of the legendary, KGH Foundation Classic Celebrity Tennis and Bocce Tournament by the Lake recently announced this year’s event, Sept. 14 and 15, would be its swan song, completing an era of extraordinary fundraising in service of the Kelowna General Hospital’s cardiac program.

Since 2002, the event has raised over $795,000. Over 16 years, all proceeds from the friendly, competitive tournament have been donated to fund the acquisition a wide variety of specialized cardiac equipment. This includes diagnostic cardiographs, digital echo machines, pediatric cardiac/respiratory monitors, defibrillators, sonosite ultrasounds, holter monitors and so much more. For the past four years, tournament organizers have teamed up with the Central Okanagan Association for Cardiac Health (COACH), supporting cardiac rehabilitation and maintenance programs in our community.

The event, hosted by Walley Lightbody and his wife, Marietta, who passed away in 2016 after a battling cancer, has become very popular over the last 16 years.

With the final event coming up, the Lightbodys are being praised for their effervescent spirit, commitment to philanthropy and for pouring their heart and soul into this fundraiser for so many years.

What started as an idea to gather a few friends, play some tennis and “raise a few bucks for KGH”, quickly grew to much larger. Fast forward 16 years and Walley and his friends have welcomed more than 200 guests to the Friday night opening ceremonies. That have also hosted countless tennis and bocce enthusiasts to battle it out during Saturday play.

This year, the action will get underway at 4 p.m. Sept. 14 with top level competition. The opening ceremonies kick off at 6 p.m. and will include performances by the Kelowna Pipe Band, jazz vocalist Kinga Heming and opera singer Alexandra Babel.

The Friday night events will also include a silent auction, raffle, beer, wine and hors d’oeuvres. And then on Saturday, it’s game day. All matches will take place at the Okanagan Mission Tennis Club. The bocce ball tournament is described as fun for anyone wanting to try something other than tennis and will take place at Walley’s home— on the grass by the lake’—on the Saturday at noon.

To celebrate the events success and legacy, the organizing committee is inviting past players, friends and family who have been involved in the tournament throughout the years to join them in a special celebration of all that has been achieved on Sept. 15 at the Coast Capri Hotel. The evening will feature live musical entertainment, banquet dinner, silent auction and raffle prizes, as well as tournament’s awards ceremony and a special tribute to this year’s honourees and to all those who have participated and supported the event.

For more information, to register for the tennis or bocce tournament and to purchase tickets to Saturday’s Wrap-Up Celebrations, please go to www.kghfoundation.com.