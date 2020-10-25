AFRoS language programs power through winter

AFRoS has been running the classes since September, and they will go through to June 2021. (Photo contributed by AFRoS)

AFRoS is running three programs for francophones and francophiles

Local francophone organization, Association Francophone des Rocheuses du Sud (AFRoS) is getting stuck into to its french language classes through winter.

Running from September through to June next year, AFRoS runs three free classes that help the francophone and francophile communities brush up on their French.

“(The programs) have been homemade and designed by volunteers at AFRoS,” said AFRoS general director, Maylis Destremau.

“They were made after AFRoS identified the needs of the francophone and francophile community,” she said, explaining that the classes helped those in Fernie and surrounds with an interest in French gain confidence in their ability to speak one of the languages of Canada, while the francophone community could feel at home.

“It’s for them to feel more comfortable with the language, and also for the francophone community to have a sense of belonging.”

AFRoS runs three classes right now: Les Tiguidos, for children aged zero to five, Club Baguette Junior, for children aged eight to 12, and Club Baguette Adulte.

In Les Tiguidos, little kids play games, listen to stories and learn french in a daycare environment, while Club Baguette Junior is designed for children in french immersion that need help with their homework. Both programs are run outside.

“The idea is the kids can learn French while having fun, and not being in class which can be boring,” said Destremau.

“In Canadian culture, especially in Fernie – people are realy used to being outside and doing outdoor activities, so that’s in our favour.”

Club Baguette Adulte is conducted over Zoom, and is a conversational class where participants can talk about what’s happening around the world.

Information about all three programs can be found on the AFRoS website and on their Facebook page.

Destremau said that the programs were done with assistance of Heritage Canada, which provides funding.

“I want to thank Heritage Canada for giving us money to do these programs.”

More programs are in the works, with Destremau explaining that AFRoS was seeking grants so that the adult programs could be run as two streams: beginners and advanced, while there were plans for a youth program as well.

