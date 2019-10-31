Affordable housing project taking applications

Applications are now being accepted for Hope’s first affordable housing project, The Ryder.

Construction of the 40-unit development made significant progress over the last week, as cranes moved prefabricated pieces into place on site by crane. It’s expected that the housing will come online in the spring, and that the additional apartments will alleviate some serious housing issues in Hope.

The District of Hope currently has zero occupancy available. While the housing is not intended to house the homeless, it could keep those who are precariously housed or at risk of eviction from becoming homeless.

The project is being completed by Anhart Homes, who have a history of creating successful affordable housing options in Vancouver. At a blessing ceremony on the construction site earlier this year, they noted that Hope’s real estate market has been affected by the high prices experienced west of here.

The Ryder is located on Ryder Street, on the former site of a funeral home and crematorium. It will have a “tenant-led” atmosphere, a caretaker, and space for outdoor enjoyment on site.

The application process began a few weeks ago, and they say their tenant selection process “will focus on people who currently live or work in Hope, and on the following groups: seniors, people with disabilities, people working entry to mid-level jobs, and small families.”

There are 31 studio suites, six two-bedroom suites, and three three-bedroom suites. Pets are being accepted on a case-by-case basis.

And just how affordable will the suites be? The online application does not state that information yet, but the project is backed by the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation and that means they will be at least 10 per cent lower than the average market price of a Hope rental.

In addition, tenants can apply for further subsidy through Anhart, if needed.

While Anhart has been behind other housing projects, this is the first of its kind for the company. They say the lessons they’ve learned in partnering with Hope organizations and people have inspired the way they now conduct business.

“The Ryder will be our first completed project, and we have an additional 250 homes in design and development across B.C.,” their website states. “We have been inspired by the community spirit and support we have encountered in the town of Hope and we plan to replicate this model across the country.”

“Canada’s current housing crisis has hurt many towns including Hope, where people cannot find adequate or affordable rental housing. Anhart Homes’ initiative to build affordable housing that helps communities thrive and grow begins in Hope.”

To apply for housing at The Ryder, visit www.anhart.ca, or call Anhart Homes at 604-526-9683.