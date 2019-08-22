Affordable housing project sees completion

"We're pleased we're going to be starting off with pretty much full occupancy."

After five years Clearwater’s new affordable housing project is ready for occupants and executive director for Yellowhead Community Services, Jack Keough, said nearly all the units in the building were spoken for before the project’s completion. Photo by Jaime Polmateer

Clearwater’s new affordable housing project is ready for occupation and Yellowhead Community Service’s (YCS) executive director, Jack Keough, said nearly all the building’s units have already been spoken for.

“Basically we’ve already finished the substantial completion, that occurred in late July. We’ve been interviewing people for the past couple months and the building is pretty much full,” he said.

“We’re pleased we’re going to be starting off with pretty much full occupancy.”

As of Aug. 20, there were still three family suites available.

Keough added the finished building comes as a relief after roughly five years from concept to completion, involving hard work from a fair number of people along the way.

The construction itself took 16 months, following a year and a half design phase, all of which came after proposals for funding and getting support from Wells Gray Community Forest and the municipality.

When the initial feasibility study was done, Keough said it was clear there was a need for affordable housing in the area, especially for families, and given that YCS offers many programs and services to families and children, it seemed appropriate the organization take on the project.

“We attempt to bring some improvements to families and the community,” Keough said.

“So when we initially did the study we identified a need for family housing, and prices for families who are in that low-income bracket, and that motivated us to look at this project.”

Most of the 26 units in the building on Park Drive are meant for families, with the word “families” defined as a minimum of two people, including one dependent child under 19.

People with disabilities who can live independently in receipt of a recognized disability pension, or are considered disabled for income tax purposes, as well as seniors who are defined as those more than 60-years-old, are also able to rent from the new housing project.

All applicants must give proof of household income and references.

The new four-story building has elevator access to the top floors, laundry facilities, and bachelor units, as well as one, two and three-bedroom apartments with one parking spot offered per unit.

The building will be non-smoking, non-vaping and has a no pet policy, however, in certain situations exceptions could be made for pets.

Though most of the units are filled already, Keough encourages those interested in getting on a waitlist to phone the YCS Dutch Lake Office at 250-674-3530.

