Affordable housing for seniors eyed for former Paramount site

City owned properties at 46183 and 46187 Yale Road could become home to the Chilliwack Community Services’ Paramount Project – affordable housing for seniors.

The City of Chilliwack is looking to rezone the former Paramount Theatre site to provide affordable housing for seniors.

The move is in partnership with Chilliwack Community Services, which will build and operate the facility on the city-owned properties at 46183 and 46187 Yale Road.

Chilliwack Community Services is preparing a proposal in response to a BC Housing Request for Proposals (RFP) (released this spring) for new rental housing units under the Building BC Community Housing Fund. The units are intended to be rental housing units for independent seniors, with rents affordable for a range of low and moderate-income levels. If Chilliwack Community Services “Paramount Project” proposal is successful with BC Housing, the City of Chilliwack will provide the two properties on Yale road in support of the project.

A rezoning application for the properties will be brought forward on Aug, 7.

The provision of a site is one way municipalities often partner with the province on housing initiatives.

Chilliwack’s 2016 Homelessness Action Plan calls for an increase in the supply of affordable housing across the housing continuum to meet community needs, including housing for low income seniors.

The city’s Downtown Land Use and Development Plan, and the 2011 Downtown Core Task Force Final Report call for a diverse mix of residential and commercial uses, including affordable, rental and special needs housing and office development.

Under the rezoning process, Chilliwack Community Services will engage neighbours prior to the public hearing. At the public hearing, all persons who believe that their interest in property is affected by the proposed rezoning shall be afforded an opportunity to be heard. As part of the process, a Good Neighbour Agreement will be created with Chilliwack Community Services specific to the project.

Should the rezoning be approved by council, the project will be contingent on funding and an operating agreement between BC Housing and Chilliwack Community Services. This decision will be made by BC Housing after the RFP closing date of Sept. 17, 2018. According to the RFP, the successful proponent will have a 60-year operating agreement with BC Housing for the management of all units in the development.

If Chilliwack Community Services is successful with the RFP, the city will follow the provisions outlined in the Community Charter for the disposition of city owned land. This requires public notice regarding the extent of assistance, the market value of land to be transferred and any conditions associated with the transfer. If not, the city will rescind the zoning amendment and will not proceed with the property transfer.