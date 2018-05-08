Affordable fire hall committee disbands

After presenting a report to members about possible alternatives for a new fire hall last week, the Committee for an Affordable Fire Hall has folded.

“Our work is done,” Myrna Johnson, Committee for an Affordable Fire Hall chair said in press release. “We see our part of this journey has come to an end. After tonight, the Committee for an Affordable Fire Hall will be disbanded.”

A handout at the meeting (provided by an anonymous person after Johnson did not respond for a request from the Advance for more information) focused on a fire hall in Brooks AB, in which a public-private partnership led to the construction of a steel building on a strip mall property.

The handout claims that constructing a steel building on the committee’s favoured site, beside the RCMP detachment on Cedar Street, could lower the project’s cost by more than $2 million. The document estimates construction similar to the Brooks fire hall would cost about $200 per square foot, compared to the Town of Creston estimate of more than $300.

“We have tried on countless occasions, since the defeated referendum, to work with the mayor and council. We have made offers to share our research and help fundraise…we offered to give a presentation to the Community Fire Hall Advisory Select Committee. Our efforts have been overwhelmingly rebuffed,” Johnson said in her press release

In fact, Johnson has represented the Committee for an Affordable Fire Hall as a delegation to Creston Town Council twice. On both occasions she made brief presentations and concluded by saying she was “unable to take questions at this time”, but would accept written questions. Reportedly, at the same time that the affordable fire hall group was disbanding the Town’s advisory select group was voting to invite it to make a presentation.

“This is a comparison of very different designs,” the handout from last week’s CAFH meeting says. “but does illustrate there are more affordable alternatives out there!” It adds that other possible alternatives include concrete block construction, public-private partnership, lease to own and “Even a more plain/simpler design in wood!” The fire hall proposed last year was of wood construction.

“Johnson went on to say the power lies with the people. She urged them to stay informed, and in the upcoming municipal election (October 20) to look for common-sense leadership, candidates who focused on fiscal responsibility, and people who would genuinely listen to the concerns,” said the press release.

Firewise Consulting Ltd. was scheduled to present its final report for the Creston Fire Hall at Tuesday’s regular Town Council meeting, which is past the Advance press deadline. See next week’s issue for a full report. Work of the Community Fire Hall Advisory Selection Committee is scheduled to continue through June.