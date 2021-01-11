Affordable apartments on Armstrong’s agenda

If second reading goes ahead, project will go to public hearing

A proposed development would see two four-storey apartment buildings erected on Adair Street in Armstrong, next to the Nor-Val Arena. A public hearing will be scheduled for mid-January, 2021. (Google Maps)

A potential housing project that could bring 80 affordable apartment units to Armstrong is back on council’s agenda Monday for its second reading, again.

Council first gave first and second readings Dec. 14, 2020. Since then, a land surveyor confirmed the lot size “differed significantly from the lot area estimated previously,” the report reads, meaning council has to give the bylaw, as amended, a second second reading.

The 3445 Adair Street lot was first estimated at 1.05-hectares, but when amended, the bylaw will reflect the surveyor’s reported 0.835 hectares.

If rezoned from parkland to multiple-unit residential, the lot, located next to Nor-Val Arena and Memorial Park, would allow for the development of two apartment buildings — each four storeys or 14-metres high, whichever is shorter.

City staff noted Nov. 26, the proposed site is not being used as part of Memorial Park or the arena.

“The site is in close proximity to excellent city recreational facilities and transport networks, and therefore is the ideal location for a housing development,” the application states.

Affordable housing is a known issue in Armstrong, with the city’s recent housing needs assessment showing a need for 205 units, with affordability for rent being the need for most of those units.

Following a successful second reading, council will move the proposal to a public hearing.

