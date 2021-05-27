AESS class of 2021 prepares for graduation

Individual ceremonies take place June 3 to 5

Similar to last year, smaller, individual ceremonies will be the M.O. for the class of 2021 at Agassiz Elementary Secondary School.

AESS principal Greg Lawley said it’s important to families and students that, despite current COVID restrictions, that family is there to witness graduation. Per provincial regulations, Lawley said graduates are limited to groups of four people per individual ceremony; this is down from 10 allowed people last year. Each graduate gets a 20-minute ceremony between Thursday, June 3 and Saturday, June 5.

Among other messages, ceremonies will include congratulations from Harrison Hot Springs mayor Leo Facio, District of Kent mayor Sylvia Pranger, Sts’ailes First Nation chief Ralph Leon and Seabird Island chief Jim Harris.

Following the last grad ceremony on Saturday, there will be a grad parade running throughout Agassiz-Harrison on Saturday beginning at 5:30 p.m. Family dinners courtesy of Muddy Waters can be picked up at AESS following the parade.

The parade route runs as follows:

Depart Back of District of Kent parking lot by turning left on Cheam Avenue led by RCMP

Turn right onto Highway 9 over train tracks.

Turn right onto Highway 7 to Seabird Island

Turn left onto Seabird Island Road

Turn right on Chowat Road

Pass in front of Seabird Island Band Office 5:35 pm (approx)

Turn left on Sthitsem Drive 5:40 pm (approx.)

Turn right onto Charles Drive 5:45 pm (approx.)

Turn left on Seabird Island Road

Turn right onto Highway 7 and head to Harrison Hot Springs. 5:50 pm (approx.)

Turn right onto Harrison Hot Spring Road and drive to Harrison Hot Springs. 5:55 pm (approx.)

Turn right onto Lillooet Road. 6:00 pm (approx.)

Turn right on Eagle St which becomes McCombs Drive

right on McPherson Road.

left on Harrison Hot Springs Road. 6:00 pm (approx.)

Harrison Hot Spring Road to right turn on McCallum Road. 6:05 pm (approx.)

Turn left on Birch Road.

Turn left on to Else Road. to 4 way stop at Highways 7 and 9 intersection. 6:10 pm (approx.)

Straight on Highway 9 to Agassiz past AESS then turn left on Morrow Road.

Turn right onto Vimy Road. 6:15 pm (approx.)

Turn left on Elm Road. which becomes Logan Road.

Turn left onto Morrow Road. then turn Right onto Hwy 9. 6:20 pm (approx.)

Turn left into AESS School parking lot

