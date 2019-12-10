AERIAL PHOTOS: See how Abbotsford changed between 2018 and 2019

A record amount of construction over the last couple years has transformed the face of Abbotsford. You can see it both on the ground, and from the air. New online imagery recently available on the City of Abbotsford allowed one to compare the city from one year from the last.

Last year’s satellite photo has been removed from the site, but not before The News was able to compare how certain parts of the city were transformed between 2018 and 2019. (The 2019 photos were taken very early in the year, as evident from the lack of greenery.)

Check out the images below, and use the sliders to alternate between images taken in 2018 and 2019.

Central Abbotsford:

Look for: Construction beginning on the new Abbotsford Law Courts (far left); the Allwood townhouse development nearing completion (centre); demolition and redevelopment of the Valley Racquet Courts property (far right); more development at the Central Park development (extreme top right).

Jubilee Park and Upper Montrose

Look for: redevelopment of Jubilee Park and construction of the Upper Montrose apartment building

UDistrict

Look for: Major residential construction north and south of King Road; the finishing touches to the sidewalk surrounding the apartment building on the southwest corner of the King/McCallum intersection.

Ware/east South Fraser Way

Look for: The start of construction on the Fuller Street housing project (extreme top, centre-left); Completion of Mill District condos and construction of nearby townhouses; construction on Bourquin Crescent apartment building (centre) and the Edge apartment on George Ferguson Way (top right)

West Abbotsford

Look for: Continued construction of homes in the Westerleigh development (top right); clearing of land south of Eugene Reimer Middle School (right); industrial development near HighStreet (left).

