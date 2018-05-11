A view of water levels at the iconic red bridge afternoon May 10, 2018. (Joe Lebeau/Hashmark photography)

Aerial footage shows flooding in Lower Similkameen

The regional district released aerial footage of rural Keremeos, Cawston, Chopaka, Area F (Naramata)

Aerial footage taken from helicopters and drones of rural Keremeos, Chopaka, Cawston and Area F (Naramata) were released by the Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen during the evening on Wed., May 10.

In the first video helicopters were used to capture footage of mobile home parks that are currently on evacuation alert near the Similkameen River. The end of the video shows a blue house completely surrounded by water. That home is located in Chopaka and was evacuated on Tues., May 8.

The second video shows a wide shot of the valley looking west towards Cawston taken on May 10, and then a close up shot of flooding along Highway 3. The footage of Area F (Naramata) shows water raging close to homes and in fields.

At the time of this posting, all areas and municipalities in the RDOS had declared a State of Local Emergency except for the town of Princeton.

